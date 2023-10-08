Trump did indeed call war heroes ‘suckers and losers’

To the Editor:
Kenneth, here are two articles on Trump and the military.
Seems they suggest you are misinformed. Where exactly are you getting your facts from? John Bolton was fired within a week of defending Trump, probably trying to keep his job.
https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/09/08/trump-mocked-us-military-troops-losers-whole-life/
https://newrepublic.com/post/175924/trump-comments-military-john-kelly-confirm
Let’s not forget what this huckster said about POW John McCain.
Carl Casale
Village of Pine Hills