Trump did not call veterans ‘suckers and losers’

To the Editor:

Mary, the letter you put in about how upset your father was because Trump called the vets “losers and suckers” was not a true statement and it was proven many times over by the news reporters that were there! I’m sorry that your Dad was taken in by those lies but the person to blame for putting out that story was Joe Biden’s campaign… If you want to check out the true story, go to YouTube and put in John Bolton “Suckers and Losers.” John Bolton, who is not a friend of Trump, and hear him tell that Trump never said those words!

Trump is a big supporter of our military and veterans and stands with them 100 percent.

Ken Sulko

Village of Osceola Hills