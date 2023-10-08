71.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, October 8, 2023
type here...

Trump did not call veterans ‘suckers and losers’

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Mary, the letter you put in about how upset your father was because Trump called the vets “losers and suckers” was not a true statement and it was proven many times over by the news reporters that were there! I’m sorry that your Dad was taken in by those lies but the person to blame for putting out that story was Joe Biden’s campaign… If you want to check out the true story, go to YouTube and put in John Bolton “Suckers and Losers.” John Bolton, who is not a friend of Trump, and hear him tell that Trump never said those words!
Trump is a big supporter of our military and veterans and stands with them 100 percent.

Ken Sulko
Village of Osceola Hills

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump did indeed call war heroes ‘suckers and losers’

A Village of Pine Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, cites sources that he claims offer proof that President Trump called our war heroes “suckers and losers.”

We should have to swipe our IDs to get through pool gates

A Village of DeLuna resident contends that residents should have to swipe their IDs to enter the pool gates.

It’s too late to save Ednas’ food truck

A Village of St. James resident says it’s too late to save the food truck at Ednas’ and contends that bigger is not always better. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Ukraine needs our nation’s diplomacy and military support

A Village of El Cortez resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Ukraine needs our nation’s diplomacy and military support.

Thank you for supporting our pancake breakfast and golf tourney

The leader of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 wants to thank all of those who supported their pancake breakfast and golf tournament.

Photos