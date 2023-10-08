Village of Pine Ridge home sells for $400,000 more than original 2018 sales price

A home in the Village of Pine Ridge sold earlier this month for over $400,000 more than its original sales price in 2018.

Located at 3457 Borrowman Avenue, the home sold for $1,079,000 earlier this month, according to listings from Zillow and Realtor.com.

Lake County property records show that the property, which is located in the Fruitland Park section of The Villages, was originally built in 2018. At the time, it sold for $650,800.

The 2,587-square-foot home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and is situated on a .49-acre lot.

The property joins several others that have sold for large profits in The Villages this year.

That includes a 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in the Village of Pennecamp on Lake Miona that sold for $1,010,000 this year. That same home sold for $521,600 in 2010.

It also includes a Village of Santo Domingo home that sold for $600,000 this summer sold for $290,000 in 2018.

A waterfront home in the Village of Amelia sold for more than $250,000 higher than its 2017 sales price, and a Village of Glenbrook home sold for $200,000 more than its 2019 sales price.