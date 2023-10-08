66.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, October 8, 2023
type here...

Villager gets break in court after DUI arrest at Lake Sumter Landing

By Staff Report
William Edward Whithill
William Edward Whithill

A Villager got a break in court after a drunk driving arrest at Lake Sumter Landing.

William Edward Whithill, 71, of the Village of Santo Domingo, had faced a charge of driving under the influence, but pleaded no contest last month in Sumter County Court to a lesser charge of reckless driving. He has been placed on probation for six months.

He was driving a white Ford Fusion at about 8 p.m. Sept. 3 when he failed to come to a complete stop sign at Fish Camp Road and Lake Shore Drive, near the entrance to the Lakeshore Cottages, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy followed Whithill’s vehicle to County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard where a traffic stop was initiated.

The deputy suspected Whithill had been drinking and noticed that the Massachusetts native “walked with a slight sway.” Whithill attributed it to “a hip injury on his right side.”

He struggled through field sobriety exercises and eventually announced he had gone “as far as he could go,” the deputy wrote in the report.

A breath test was administered at 10:52 p.m. The samples provided by Whithill registered .076 and .073, slightly lower than the .08 legal threshold.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump did not call veterans ‘suckers and losers’

A Village of Osceola Hills resident rises once again to defend former President Trump in the “suckers and losers” controversy. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump did indeed call war heroes ‘suckers and losers’

A Village of Pine Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, cites sources that he claims offer proof that President Trump called our war heroes “suckers and losers.”

We should have to swipe our IDs to get through pool gates

A Village of DeLuna resident contends that residents should have to swipe their IDs to enter the pool gates.

It’s too late to save Ednas’ food truck

A Village of St. James resident says it’s too late to save the food truck at Ednas’ and contends that bigger is not always better. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Ukraine needs our nation’s diplomacy and military support

A Village of El Cortez resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Ukraine needs our nation’s diplomacy and military support.

Photos