Villager gets break in court after DUI arrest at Lake Sumter Landing

A Villager got a break in court after a drunk driving arrest at Lake Sumter Landing.

William Edward Whithill, 71, of the Village of Santo Domingo, had faced a charge of driving under the influence, but pleaded no contest last month in Sumter County Court to a lesser charge of reckless driving. He has been placed on probation for six months.

He was driving a white Ford Fusion at about 8 p.m. Sept. 3 when he failed to come to a complete stop sign at Fish Camp Road and Lake Shore Drive, near the entrance to the Lakeshore Cottages, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy followed Whithill’s vehicle to County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard where a traffic stop was initiated.

The deputy suspected Whithill had been drinking and noticed that the Massachusetts native “walked with a slight sway.” Whithill attributed it to “a hip injury on his right side.”

He struggled through field sobriety exercises and eventually announced he had gone “as far as he could go,” the deputy wrote in the report.

A breath test was administered at 10:52 p.m. The samples provided by Whithill registered .076 and .073, slightly lower than the .08 legal threshold.