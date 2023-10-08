71.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, October 8, 2023
type here...

We should have to swipe our IDs to get through pool gates

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I agree, we should have to swipe our IDs to get through the pool gates.
If we don’t use this system we will always have unwanted visitors in the pool.

Dave Kreidenweis
Village of DeLuna

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump did not call veterans ‘suckers and losers’

A Village of Osceola Hills resident rises once again to defend former President Trump in the “suckers and losers” controversy. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump did indeed call war heroes ‘suckers and losers’

A Village of Pine Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, cites sources that he claims offer proof that President Trump called our war heroes “suckers and losers.”

It’s too late to save Ednas’ food truck

A Village of St. James resident says it’s too late to save the food truck at Ednas’ and contends that bigger is not always better. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Ukraine needs our nation’s diplomacy and military support

A Village of El Cortez resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Ukraine needs our nation’s diplomacy and military support.

Thank you for supporting our pancake breakfast and golf tourney

The leader of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 wants to thank all of those who supported their pancake breakfast and golf tournament.

Photos