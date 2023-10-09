Community Watch chief reports several life-saving efforts during September

The head of Community Watch has reported several life-saving efforts during September in The Villages.

Chief Nehemiah Wolfe on Monday before the Project Wide Advisory Committee reported on the activities of the Supportive Actions for Vital Emergencies (SAVE) program of Community Watch:

• On Sept. 3, a driver came upon two newspapers on the driveway while on patrol in the Village of Pine Ridge. The patrol driver could hear noises coming from inside the home, which raised the level of concern by the dispatcher. The Fruitland Park Police Department made entry into the residence. An officer said if it was not for the actions of Community Watch, the resident would not have survived.

• On Sept. 6, a driver was patrolling near a home in the Village of Silver Lake and heard someone yelling for help. The patrol driver stopped and found a resident who had fallen.

• On Sept. 23, while on patrol in the Village of Briar Meadow, a driver observed and assisted a resident who had fallen on the street.

• During the early morning hours of Sept. 25, a driver assigned to the Village of Caroline came upon a resident laying in the middle of the street. The driver stayed and comforted the resident until paramedics arrived.

• On Sept. 28, the Del Mar Gate attendant had a resident approach the gate house indicating he believed he was suffering a heart attack. Community Watch dispatchers notified 911.