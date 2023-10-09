63.5 F
The Villages
Monday, October 9, 2023
Fertilizer overuse blamed for corrosive impact on pipes in The Villages

By Meta Minton

Fertilizer overuse is being blamed for corrosive damage to pipes in The Villages.

The Project Wide Advisory Committee on Monday approved spending $136,384 for an emergency pipe repair in the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter.

The 20-year-old 54-inch pipe located between private residences at 1177 Harley Circle and 1189 Harley Circle was found to be near collapse during a recent inspection. Its repair has been deemed as “critical.”

Mike Harris of District Property Management said the overuse of fertilizer has had a “very corrosive” impact on the pipe. Lady Lake recently cracked down on the overuse of fertilizer due to environmental concerns, including on the water supply.

“Is this something we are going to look forward to in other parts of The Villages?” asked PWAC member Duane Johnson. “Those are enormous costs to repair. Is there any indication we are going to see more of these?”

Unfortunately, more pipes will have to be repaired.

“As we inspect more pipes, we will find failures,” Harris said.

The good news is that the repaired pipe in the Bridgeport at Lake Sumter should last for 50 years.

PWAC had set aside $250,000 in the budget for pipe repairs in the 2023-24 fiscal year. After this project is paid for, $113,616 will remain in the pipe repair fund.

