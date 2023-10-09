77.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, October 9, 2023
type here...

Innocent pedestrians need to be protected

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I was hit by a car in 2009 up North. So my input is from experience! As a senior we don’t move as fast as a car! With all the electronic distractions for drivers I’m surprised that there isn’t more injured or killed pedestrians! Where financially feasible why not build overhead crosswalks? Set up prefab manufacturing sites where overpasses could be assembled quickly! Crossing multi-lanes and add distracted drivers for people the outcome is predictable! You never forget being hit by 2,000 pounds of metal! Fact! That’s if you survive! If the state can build all these roads then they have the money to protect the innocent!

Roger Robbins
Silver Oaks

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Don’t be so negative about change

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager says that people are already complaining about changes at Ednas’ on the Green - before the changes have actually taken place!

It’s a mistake to get rid of the food trucks

A Villager says she believes it would be a mistake to get rid of the food trucks at Ednas’ on the Green.

Trump did not call veterans ‘suckers and losers’

A Village of Osceola Hills resident rises once again to defend former President Trump in the “suckers and losers” controversy. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump did indeed call war heroes ‘suckers and losers’

A Village of Pine Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, cites sources that he claims offer proof that President Trump called our war heroes “suckers and losers.”

We should have to swipe our IDs to get through pool gates

A Village of DeLuna resident contends that residents should have to swipe their IDs to enter the pool gates.

Photos