Innocent pedestrians need to be protected

To the Editor:

I was hit by a car in 2009 up North. So my input is from experience! As a senior we don’t move as fast as a car! With all the electronic distractions for drivers I’m surprised that there isn’t more injured or killed pedestrians! Where financially feasible why not build overhead crosswalks? Set up prefab manufacturing sites where overpasses could be assembled quickly! Crossing multi-lanes and add distracted drivers for people the outcome is predictable! You never forget being hit by 2,000 pounds of metal! Fact! That’s if you survive! If the state can build all these roads then they have the money to protect the innocent!

Roger Robbins

Silver Oaks