Officials learn of additional $99,942 needed for golf course renovation project

By Meta Minton

Officials have learned an additional $99,942 will be needed for a golf course renovation project.

The additional money which is needed for grass for the rough and greens at the Churchill Greens and Belmont Executive Golf Courses will increase the price for the renovation to $1.36 million.

“That’s nearly 9 percent of the original cost,” Project Wide Advisory Committee member Steve Bova said at Monday’s meeting where the change order for the original $1.26 million project was discussed.

PWAC members were informed the additional funding was necessary to complete the time-sensitive project, which has a limited grow-in period. One of the goals is to avoid delaying of the reopening of the courses.

The bid for the project from Landirr, Inc. was originally approved in February. At the time it was $439,450 under the original budget amount.

