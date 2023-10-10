80.9 F
The Villages
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Captiva Recreation Center card room will be closed

By Staff Report

The Captiva Recreation Center Card Room will be closed for maintenance Thursday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 20.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Captiva Recreation Center at (352) 259-7422.

Response to Carl Casale’s letter about Trump

Villager Ken Sulko once again rises to the defense of former President Trump and rebuts a Letter to the Editor from fellow Villager Car Casale.

My daughter and grandson will have to pay for the people illegally entering the country

A Village of Duval resident fears that his daughter and grandson will have to pay for the people illegally entering the country. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Who says an 80-year-old man with dementia can’t be an effective leader?

A Village of St. Johns resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has made terrible decisions with regard to Afghanistan, Ukraine and Israel.

Don’t be so negative about change

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager says that people are already complaining about changes at Ednas’ on the Green - before the changes have actually taken place!

Innocent pedestrians need to be protected

A reader makes the point that innocent pedestrians need to be protected. Read his Letter to the Editor.

