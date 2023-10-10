80.9 F
The Villages
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Distracted driver crashes into house in The Villages

By Staff Report

A distracted driver was injured when she crashed into a house in The Villages.

The woman was driving a car at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday on Riverdale Road in the Village of Glenbrook when she apparently became distracted while looking for an address, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The car left the roadway and crashed into the side of a house.

A distracted driver crashed into the side of a house in the Village of Glenbrook.
The woman’s car made it all the way into the homeowner’s garage.
The car sustained major front end damage after crashing into the house.

The woman was transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital. She was ticketed for careless driving. Her vehicle was towed from the scene.

The car had to be towed from the scene.

