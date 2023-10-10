Distracted driver crashes into house in The Villages

A distracted driver was injured when she crashed into a house in The Villages.

The woman was driving a car at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday on Riverdale Road in the Village of Glenbrook when she apparently became distracted while looking for an address, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The car left the roadway and crashed into the side of a house.

The woman was transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital. She was ticketed for careless driving. Her vehicle was towed from the scene.