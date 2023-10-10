My daughter and grandson will have to pay for the people illegally entering the country

To the Editor:

Annie Carrillo, a 38-year-old trying to enter our country was quoted “No one emigrates from their country because they want to. But because they don’t get the support they need from their government.”

I’m sorry you and millions more like you are living like that but what about the people in the U.S. that are legal citizens paying all our taxes plus taxes to support the millions just walking in and getting assistance from us? I’m 76, but I feel bad for my daughter and grandson that will be paying taxes for many years to come for the millions coming in now and any children they have if they don’t pay their share. Enter legally not just because our borders look like Swiss cheese now.

Joseph E. Gehring Sr.

Village of Duval