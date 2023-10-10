Pipe restoration project requires closure of golf cart lane at Spanish Springs

District Property Management will be performing restoration for a stormwater pipe that will require a closure of the westbound golf cart lane on Bichara Boulevard northwest of the intersection of U.S. 441 and Bichara Boulevard near the Wendy’s restaurant.

Golf carts are being merged temporarily into automobile traffic before returning to the golf cart lane.

The closure will continue indefinitely until stormwater restoration is completed as soon as possible, according to the District Office.

Motorists are asked to pay attention to the flow of traffic and use caution when approaching the lane merge.

If you have any questions, call District Property Management at (352) 753-4022.