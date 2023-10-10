75.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
type here...

Pipe restoration project requires closure of golf cart lane at Spanish Springs

By Staff Report

District Property Management will be performing restoration for a stormwater pipe that will require a closure of the westbound golf cart lane on Bichara Boulevard northwest of the intersection of U.S. 441 and Bichara Boulevard near the Wendy’s restaurant.

Golf carts are being merged temporarily into automobile traffic before returning to the golf cart lane.

Orange tape marks off the slight depression along Bichara Boulevard where a portion of the golf cart lane is closed

The closure will continue indefinitely until stormwater restoration is completed as soon as possible, according to the District Office.

Motorists are asked to pay attention to the flow of traffic and use caution when approaching the lane merge.

If you have any questions, call District Property Management at (352) 753-4022.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Response to Carl Casale’s letter about Trump

Villager Ken Sulko once again rises to the defense of former President Trump and rebuts a Letter to the Editor from fellow Villager Car Casale.

My daughter and grandson will have to pay for the people illegally entering the country

A Village of Duval resident fears that his daughter and grandson will have to pay for the people illegally entering the country. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Who says an 80-year-old man with dementia can’t be an effective leader?

A Village of St. Johns resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has made terrible decisions with regard to Afghanistan, Ukraine and Israel.

Don’t be so negative about change

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager says that people are already complaining about changes at Ednas’ on the Green - before the changes have actually taken place!

Innocent pedestrians need to be protected

A reader makes the point that innocent pedestrians need to be protected. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos