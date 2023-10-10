Villager arrested after allegedly throwing patio chairs at restaurant

A Villager was arrested after allegedly throwing chairs in the patio area of a restaurant from which he had been banned.

Peter John Hnat, 54, of the Village of Chatham, was at the restaurant at 9:21 p.m. Monday as i was closing down, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He had been permanently banned the restaurant, whose name was redacted from the report.

Hnat began throwing chairs in the patio area and an employee of the restaurant walked outside onto the patio and asked Hnat to leave. Rather than leave, Hnat, who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 225 pounds, pushed the man. The incident was captured in the restaurant’s surveillance system.

Hnat was arrested on charges of battery and trespassing. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.