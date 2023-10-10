80.9 F
The Villages
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Who says an 80-year-old man with dementia can’t be an effective leader?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

So far Biden is scoring 0 for 3:
1. Afghanistan withdrawal debacle;
2. Ukraine preventable massacre;
3. Israel betrayal and invasion.
Who says an 80-year-old man with dementia can’t be an effective leader? And not to worry, if he discombobulates, President Harris will be a strong and stable leader of the free world. Not! All this is the result of partisan politics that put party and winning ahead of what’s good for America. (Washington warned us this would happen.)
Trump can break this absurdity by running as an independent, which is his true nature anyhow. Gives him the freedom to negotiate with everyone (his greatest strength) and set the nation on a new course.

Ted Seastrom
Village of St. Johns

 

