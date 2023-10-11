81.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
type here...

AAC presented with plan to update iconic golf cart bridge

By Meta Minton

The Amenity Authority Committee has been presented with a plan to update the iconic golf cart bridge over U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

The AAC members on Wednesday viewed a conceptual rendering of the updated look of the bridge’s facade which would include the words “Spanish Springs Town Center.” The bridge was originally dedicated in 1993. It was an important step in the early growth of The Villages. It was also a marketing gimmick that no driver could miss.

The concept design with a new designaton for Spanish Springs Town Center on the bridge
The concept design with a new designation for “Spanish Springs Town Center” on the bridge.
The golf cart bridge over U.S. Hwy. 27/441 was dedicated in 1993.

The presentation to the AAC also included renderings of two monument signs that will provide a fresh welcome to Spanish Springs, rather than the billboards that have been there for many years.

The propsed monument sign at Spanish Springs Town Square
This is one of two proposed monument signs to be placed at Spanish Springs Town Square.

Assistant District Manager Bruce Brown noted that these improvements would be in addition to a new flagpole that has already been installed at the Main Street entrance to Spanish Springs. He indicated that the improvements are being funded partially by the Developer and partially by the AAC, which oversees amenities north of County Road 466. More details are to be presented at next month’s AAC meeting.

The proposed lighting at Spanish Springs Town Square
Fresh lighting is also aimed at giving a new look to the entrance to Spanish Springs.

Villager Theresa Sampson said it doesn’t make sense to ask residents to pay for improvements which appear to be aimed at improving the business district at Spanish Springs and selling homes in The Villages.

“There’s a lot of money being spent here. Everything the Developer does seems to be dumped on us,” she said. “It’s advertising to bring people in to show them how beautiful it is.”

She said it appears residents’ feelings on such matters are not being taken into account.

“People are getting disheartened,” she said. “They are bulldozing us like people are ants.”

Do you like the changes coming to Spanish Springs? Share your thoughts in a Letter to the Editor at letters@villages-news.com

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Cheap pipes are to blame

A Village of St. Charles resident is suspicious of the quality of pipes put in place by the Developer. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Why can’t young people fish in The Villages?

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader from Delaware wonders why young people are prevented from fishing in The Villages.

They know how to evade the ID checkers

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says people who shouldn’t be at the pools know how to evade the ID checkers.

Response to Carl Casale’s letter about Trump

Villager Ken Sulko once again rises to the defense of former President Trump and rebuts a Letter to the Editor from fellow Villager Car Casale.

My daughter and grandson will have to pay for the people illegally entering the country

A Village of Duval resident fears that his daughter and grandson will have to pay for the people illegally entering the country. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos