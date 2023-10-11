AAC presented with plan to update iconic golf cart bridge

The Amenity Authority Committee has been presented with a plan to update the iconic golf cart bridge over U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

The AAC members on Wednesday viewed a conceptual rendering of the updated look of the bridge’s facade which would include the words “Spanish Springs Town Center.” The bridge was originally dedicated in 1993. It was an important step in the early growth of The Villages. It was also a marketing gimmick that no driver could miss.

The presentation to the AAC also included renderings of two monument signs that will provide a fresh welcome to Spanish Springs, rather than the billboards that have been there for many years.

Assistant District Manager Bruce Brown noted that these improvements would be in addition to a new flagpole that has already been installed at the Main Street entrance to Spanish Springs. He indicated that the improvements are being funded partially by the Developer and partially by the AAC, which oversees amenities north of County Road 466. More details are to be presented at next month’s AAC meeting.

Villager Theresa Sampson said it doesn’t make sense to ask residents to pay for improvements which appear to be aimed at improving the business district at Spanish Springs and selling homes in The Villages.

“There’s a lot of money being spent here. Everything the Developer does seems to be dumped on us,” she said. “It’s advertising to bring people in to show them how beautiful it is.”

She said it appears residents’ feelings on such matters are not being taken into account.

“People are getting disheartened,” she said. “They are bulldozing us like people are ants.”

