Cheap pipes are to blame

To the Editor:

If you even think for one minute that what District Property Management’s Mike Harris said about fertilizer causing pipes to deteriorate is true, you are foolishly naive.

They have made foolish statements on many occasions about sinkholes which by the way are caused by deteriorated pipes not natural sink holes. The truth is the contractor who installed CHEAP improper material caused the failures.

If what District Property Management said was true why do you only read about it happening in The Villages? Why does every sinkhole found in The Villages have a 54-inc pipe in it? Sounds like saying anything to protect The Developer. The Developer has done many wonderful things but it has also made some mistakes like being cheap with piping selection.

Mike Sanger

Village of St. Charles