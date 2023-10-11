81.1 F
Group calls on Sumter Commission to ban COVID-19 vaccines

By Marv Balousek

A group that lobbied successfully in August for a health care choice resolution now wants Sumter County commissioners to ban COVID-19 vaccines.

Citing alleged research purporting to prove that the vaccines kill people and are part of a vast conspiracy to use them as “bio-weapons,” more than a half dozen speakers urged commissioners to approve an ordinance banning the vaccines. The ordinance has not been introduced and its legality is unclear.

County Chairman Craig Estep said he still supports allowing health care choices, but pledged to stay in touch with the group.

More than 90 percent of Sumter County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Vaccine Tracker web site. An updated booster vaccine recently became available.

Through July, Sumter County had 30,822 reported COVID-19 cases and 284 deaths.

Villager Brian Kennedy showed commissioners a chart that he claimed displayed the number of vaccine deaths.

Other speakers said the vaccines were not properly tested and delivered as part of a plot by entities including the World Health Organization. They also cited alternative treatments as more effective than the vaccines and predicted another pandemic is coming.

Those claims are in conflict with most accepted scientific research. The group relied on a web site operated by anti-vaccine independent presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr.

Villager Gilbert Windsor warned commissioners not to approve an ordinance banning the vaccines because they are not scientists.

In August, at the group’s urging, commissioners approved a resolution that asserted citizen rights to refuse health directives and “retain their freedom of choice.”

More than 100 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the United States along with 1.1 million deaths. Worldwide, 769 million confirmed cases and nearly 7 million deaths have been reported.

 

