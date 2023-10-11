80.4 F
The Villages
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Pair accused of photographing young girl in sexually suggestive poses

By Staff Report
Jody Bodine
Frank McNabb
An Ocklawaha pair have been jailed after befriending a 9-year-old girl and taking sexually suggestive photos of her for several years.

Frank Hillery McNabb, 70, and Jody Bodine, 47, both of Ocklawaha, have been arrested on charges including capital sexual battery after the photos came to light when they were messaged to the now-grown-woman’s boyfriend in an effort to derail their engagement.

The woman told Marion County sheriff’s deputies that McNabb “raped her, prostituted her out to other men and made her commit acts of bestiality with her dog.” The acts occurred at addresses in Ocklawaha and Belleview.

By the time the girl was 11, McNabb, who was convicted in 1991 in Pinellas County of committing a lewd and lascivious act, began having sexual contact with her. The girl at one point moved in with McNabb and Bodine.

She said McNabb used a red Kodak digital camera to take the photos and videos. She said McNabb “did not know how to download the digital content from the camera” and had the girl download the material and transfer it to CDs. She said the digital media on the CDs included “her modeling lingerie, of her nude and involved in sex acts, and of unrelated pornography,” according to an arrest report. McNabb continued this activity with her up until she was 17.

Bodine is accused of using a “double-headed dildo” in instructive sexual acts with the girl.

Bodine later claimed she found a computer drive that the girl left behind after moving out. Bodine claimed she was shocked at the content and accused the girl of orchestrating it all. She sent the photos to the girl’s biological mother and the girl’s fiance. Bodine blamed the girl for the behavior and said that is the “way she is.”

McNabb and Bodine were arrested Monday on multiple charges. Both were booked without bond at the Marion County Jail.

