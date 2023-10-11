80.4 F
The Villages
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Parade at Spanish Springs will celebrate many cultures

By Staff Report

A parade set for Friday afternoon at Spanish Springs Town Square will celebrate many cultures.

The parade will step off at 3 p.m. and will be followed by the Heritage Festival, which will take place at town square, with plenty of music, fun and food.

German heritage will be on display in the parade set for Friday at Spanish Springs Town Square.

The parade will feature The Villages Twirlers & Drum Corps, The Villages Cheerleaders, Resident Lifestyle Clubs and numerous decorated golf carts.

Music at the celebration will be performed by the Brussel Sprouts Band, the Sounds of Scotland and the Wonder World Band with Clark Barrios.

Letters to the Editor

