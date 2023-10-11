They know how to evade the ID checkers

To the Editor:
They jump in the pool when they see ID checkers. The ID checkers don’t ask them to show their ID passes. Ridiculous! Why bother? You know they should not be there.
June Pieklo
Village of Sanibel
