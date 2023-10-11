80.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
type here...

Why can’t young people fish in The Villages?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

It was interesting to read this article regarding “young people” fishing in a pond in The Villages. Yes, I must say I do not live there, however, this “jumped out at me” because it involves “relatives” I have not been connected with for many years, I will not get into that issue. I was wondering, were these “young adults” more interested in “looking into the windows” of the individuals or just enjoying a great day of “fishing” – how long has this been happening before someone “complains” about an issue that is nothing more then “young adults” looking to enjoy their life?? Has the sign appeared and has it cause the “fishing to stop”? One question I do have – are the “young adults” alllowed to have a picnic with blankets, conversation, maybe some music (not loud of course) – picnics like we had “back in our day”. I just found that I had to write something about this – let them enjoy life at their younger age!!

Kathleen (Levins) Fallstick
Wilmington, Delaware

 

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Cheap pipes are to blame

A Village of St. Charles resident is suspicious of the quality of pipes put in place by the Developer. Read his Letter to the Editor.

They know how to evade the ID checkers

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says people who shouldn’t be at the pools know how to evade the ID checkers.

Response to Carl Casale’s letter about Trump

Villager Ken Sulko once again rises to the defense of former President Trump and rebuts a Letter to the Editor from fellow Villager Car Casale.

My daughter and grandson will have to pay for the people illegally entering the country

A Village of Duval resident fears that his daughter and grandson will have to pay for the people illegally entering the country. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Who says an 80-year-old man with dementia can’t be an effective leader?

A Village of St. Johns resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has made terrible decisions with regard to Afghanistan, Ukraine and Israel.

Photos