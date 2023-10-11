Why can’t young people fish in The Villages?

To the Editor:

It was interesting to read this article regarding “young people” fishing in a pond in The Villages. Yes, I must say I do not live there, however, this “jumped out at me” because it involves “relatives” I have not been connected with for many years, I will not get into that issue. I was wondering, were these “young adults” more interested in “looking into the windows” of the individuals or just enjoying a great day of “fishing” – how long has this been happening before someone “complains” about an issue that is nothing more then “young adults” looking to enjoy their life?? Has the sign appeared and has it cause the “fishing to stop”? One question I do have – are the “young adults” alllowed to have a picnic with blankets, conversation, maybe some music (not loud of course) – picnics like we had “back in our day”. I just found that I had to write something about this – let them enjoy life at their younger age!!

Kathleen (Levins) Fallstick

Wilmington, Delaware