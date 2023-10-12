The Villages, Florida: Gary Stuart Rosenhouse passed away on October 2, 2023, at age 76 due to complications from ALS. He was the first-born son of the late Seymour and Ruth Rosenhouse of Highland Park, NJ.

After graduating from Highland Park High School, Gary joined the US Navy and was deployed to Vietnam. After he was discharged from the Navy, he found a new path in Johnson & Johnson for many years running their print operation in NJ, until he was recruited to manage the graphic services and print department for JM Family Enterprises, in Jacksonville, FL, and was also responsible for the design of all printed materials.

Those who knew Gary would describe him as strong-willed and stubborn at times, but he also had an enormous heart and a wonderful sense of humor. He was generous, loyal, and brave. He was clever and full to the brim with knowledge gained through all his life experiences.

When Gary retired in 2007 and officially moved to The Villages, FL he enjoyed playing golf, relaxing by the pool, creating “masterpieces” in the Villages Woodshop, traveling, and being an active and founding member of Chapter 1036 of the Vietnam Veterans.

Gary was preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years, Tamara “Tammie” Rosenhouse, who passed away earlier this year. Although he is no longer with us, Gary’s memory will live on through his caring daughter Jill Robin Rosenhouse, his brothers Lester (Donna) Rosenhouse, Scott Rosenhouse, and his brother-in-law Jon (Rachel) Polansky. Gary was also a devoted uncle and great uncle to his nieces and nephews and has many wonderful life-long friends who will miss him dearly.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to North Florida Foundation for Research and Education, Inc. Attn: ALS Fund: 1601 SW Archer Rd (151) Gainesville, FL 32608 or the charity of your choice.