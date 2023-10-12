81.9 F
The Villages
Thursday, October 12, 2023
Homeless man arrested in theft of GPS watch at golf store in The Villages

By Staff Report
Ryan Bernie LeClerc
A homeless man has been arrested in the theft of a GPS watch at a golf store in The Villages.

A manager spotted 42-year-old Ryan Bernie LeClerc on Wednesday afternoon near the Edwin Watts Golf store at Rolling Acres Plaza and recognized him as the same man who had been captured on video surveillance in July in connection with the theft of a GPS watch, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. LeClerc got onto a bicycle rode to the nearby Fiesta Bowl.

An officer spotted the bicycle and found LeClerc inside the bowling alley.

The officer was familiar with LeClerc due to several previous arrests:

The Vermont native was arrested in July after allegedly stealing a sandwich and dental floss from Publix.

LeClerc was arrested with fentanyl in 2022 at Spanish Springs Town Square.

He was arrested on a prowling charge in 2021 in the Village of El Cortez.

LeClerc was arrested on a charge of theft. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $500 bond.

