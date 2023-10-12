81.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, October 12, 2023
type here...

Intoxiciated suspect arrested after altercation ignited by loss of power

By Staff Report
Vincent Anthony Masiello
Vincent Anthony Masiello

An intoxicated suspect was arrested after an alleged domestic altercation ignited by the loss of power at his home.

Vincent Anthony Masiello, 65, of Belleview, was one of many homeowners who lost power Wednesday night due to stormy conditions. Masiello had been “drinking all night” and was upset with a woman in the home because Masiello thought it was taking her son-in-law too long to come over and set up a generator for them, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Masiello and the woman began “yelling at each other” and the Delaware native pushed her, the report said. The son-in-law arrived and saw Masiello reaching for his mother-in-law’s throat. The son-in-law pulled Masiello off the woman. Masiello, who had suffered a head wound, fled the home in a gray Nissan sedan.

A deputy found Masiello at a Dollar General store in Ocala. It was apparent he had been drinking. He struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .214 and .212 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on charges of battery and driving under the influence. He was booked at the Marion County Jail on $1,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Here’s an easy fix for the little white cross dilemma

A Village of St. James resident, in a Letter to the Editor, proposes an easy fix to the little white cross dilemma.

Wokeism and the American military

A Villager who is a retired major offers his thoughts on wokeism and the U.S military. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Our elected officials should have their constituents’ backs

In a Letter to the Editor, resident of La Crescenta Vilas gives an update on the sod vs. stone controversy.

Cheap pipes are to blame

A Village of St. Charles resident is suspicious of the quality of pipes put in place by the Developer. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Why can’t young people fish in The Villages?

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader from Delaware wonders why young people are prevented from fishing in The Villages.

Photos