Intoxiciated suspect arrested after altercation ignited by loss of power

An intoxicated suspect was arrested after an alleged domestic altercation ignited by the loss of power at his home.

Vincent Anthony Masiello, 65, of Belleview, was one of many homeowners who lost power Wednesday night due to stormy conditions. Masiello had been “drinking all night” and was upset with a woman in the home because Masiello thought it was taking her son-in-law too long to come over and set up a generator for them, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Masiello and the woman began “yelling at each other” and the Delaware native pushed her, the report said. The son-in-law arrived and saw Masiello reaching for his mother-in-law’s throat. The son-in-law pulled Masiello off the woman. Masiello, who had suffered a head wound, fled the home in a gray Nissan sedan.

A deputy found Masiello at a Dollar General store in Ocala. It was apparent he had been drinking. He struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .214 and .212 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on charges of battery and driving under the influence. He was booked at the Marion County Jail on $1,000 bond.