Thursday, October 12, 2023
Long-troubled Villager back behind bars after skipping court date

By Staff Report
Debra Freeman

A 65-year-old Village of Polo Ridge woman landed back behind bars after skipping a court date.

Debra Jean Freeman was booked Wednesday at the Sumter County Detention Center following her arrest on a warrant charging her with failure to appear. 

Freeman was arrested last year at her home on a charge of intimidation. A competency evaluation was later ordered by a judge. Freeman was charged with sending a chilling text message in which she threatened to kill her court-appointed guardian. Freeman claimed the guardian was “starving her and controlling her money,” according to an arrest report.

Freeman has a history of arrests including attacking a deputy and throwing cream soda at a man at her home.

 

