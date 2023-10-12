85.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, October 12, 2023
Officials warn of upcoming traffic shift in U.S. Hwy. 27/441 construction project

By Staff Report

Starting the week of Oct. 16, crews are scheduled to pave the northbound lanes of U.S. Hwy. 27/44 from Griffin View Drive to Hermosa Street in Lady Lake.

Once complete, northbound traffic will be similarly shifted to the east roadway as early as the week of Oct. 23, also to make way for median improvements.

What is a traffic shift?

A traffic shift diverts traffic to an alternate path without closing lanes. Traffic can continue to flow while crews address unfinished work on another section of the roadway.

How will the shift impact travel?

Traffic will remain in a two-lane configuration each way at all times. To delineate the traffic shift, crews will deploy drums (orange barrels), electronic message boards, and other traffic control measures along the roadway. Expect minimal delays while this occurs. When traveling through the work zone, please maintain a safe speed and remain cautious of your surroundings.

Weather or unforeseen circumstances may delay scheduled activities. For more details and scheduled lane closures, please visit the project page on the Central Florida Roads website at www.cflroads.com/project/238395-5.

