Our elected officials should have their constituents’ backs

To the Editor:

When we put our trust into electing a local official to a position such as a district supervisor we hope and pray that they will protect the backs of their constituents. With the exception of one supervisor in District 2, Mr. Tom Swiers, in regards to this stone vs. sod issue we have been dealing with and wasting everyone’s time on (all because of some anonymous complainer.)

Some patio villas in our subdivision have had stone for as long as 20 years since the beginning.

1. Wake up Supervisors you are not grandfathering anyone we were all grandfathered by the developer in the beginning. This nonsense all needs to come to an end so one of you needs to second the motion Supervisor Swiers will present so it can be thoroughly discuss and the rest of the Board can be educated on this matter with all the research your constituents have done for you, so this can be all put to rest.

2. I’ve spoken to a lot of residents in the subdivision and everyone believes this is all nonsense. Will all of you please come to the Savannah Center at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 13 and attend the District 2 supervisors meeting as this topic will be presented? We need to show these supervisors they work for us and they should have our backs or they can be unelected like they were elected. Hope to see you there.

Garry Mang

La Crescenta Villas