85.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, October 12, 2023
type here...

Three bears captured on homeowner’s Ring doorbell camera

By Staff Report

Three bears were captured on a homeowner’s Ring doorbell camera.

The homeowner in Fruitland Park captured the trio in the video below:

The presence of bears is not necessarily a problem or a threat to your safety. But it is important to remember that bears are wild animals and deserve respect, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. 

Bears are driven by their need to eat and with a sense of smell that can detect odors over a mile away, problems arise when bears gain access to food sources such as pet foods, garbage, barbecue grills, bird seed or even livestock feed.

Bears are highly intelligent and adaptable, learning quickly to associate people with food. Black bears are normally too shy to risk contact with humans, but their powerful need to find food can overwhelm this fear.

A few tips to help keep bears from visiting your yard:

  • Feed pets indoors or bring in dishes after feeding.
  • Clean grills and store them in a locked, secure place.
  • Remove wildlife feeders or make them bear-resistant.
  • Pick ripe fruit from trees and remove fallen fruit from the ground – bears love fruit.
  • Screened enclosures ARE NOT SECURE and WILL NOT keep bears out.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Here’s an easy fix for the little white cross dilemma

A Village of St. James resident, in a Letter to the Editor, proposes an easy fix to the little white cross dilemma.

Wokeism and the American military

A Villager who is a retired major offers his thoughts on wokeism and the U.S military. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Our elected officials should have their constituents’ backs

In a Letter to the Editor, resident of La Crescenta Vilas gives an update on the sod vs. stone controversy.

Cheap pipes are to blame

A Village of St. Charles resident is suspicious of the quality of pipes put in place by the Developer. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Why can’t young people fish in The Villages?

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader from Delaware wonders why young people are prevented from fishing in The Villages.

Photos