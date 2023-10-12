Wokeism and the American military

To the Editor:

Wokeism: informal, often derogatory, the behavior and attitudes of people who are sensitive to social and political injustice – Collins Dictionary

I am disturbed by how the political culture wars have now bled into our military which until recent years has always been seen as apolitical. Republican extremists in Congress are hellbent to weed out “wokeism” wherever it exists including our armed forces. Senator Tuberville (R-AL) is holding up the confirmation of senior military officer promotions because he disagrees with the military’s abortion policy. What I also find disturbing is the attacks on our military over the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) program. Claims that it undermines our military’s war fighting capability while wasting millions of dollars.

Of course this is all because of the boogyman called Critical Race Theory that contends that systemic racism is a reality in our country (and military) today. What is ignored is the fact that the military has had programs and policies for decades devoted to diversity and race. And why? Because senior military leaders recognized long ago a direct correlation between creating a cohesive unit and its operational effectiveness.

In response to deteriorating race relations and rioting across our country in the late 60s the Defense Race Relations Institute (DRRI) was established. It’s purpose was to seed organizations with trained instructors whose job it was to conduct educational sessions designed to promote understanding and appreciation of racial and ethnic differences. And yes systemic racism was addressed. Also addressed among other things was inequity in promotions at the senior officer level (which still exists). This program like DEI today also addresses inequities and promotes racial understanding. An additional challenge today is the rise of white nationalism, anti-semitism, sexism and political extremism in our military. (I was shocked to see how many active duty and retired military were involved in the Jan 6 riot in our capital.)

Of course President Biden is blamed for this current “woke” program however let’s not forget that when DRRI was established and race relations programs flourished across all branches of the military in the early 70s Richard Nixon, a Republican was in office.

I speak from experience because as a young infantry lieutenant stationed in Okinawa in 1971 I attended one of the first classes at DRRI. I saw first hand in seminars I conducted how education and honest conversations can help eliminate stereotypes, promote understanding and build cohesion.

Fifty years ago it would be easy to find a long list of current and retired senior officers critical of race relations training, just as today many senior officers have come out condemning DEI without appreciating the link between unit cohesion and combat effectiveness.

As a country we need to take a breath, step back and realize that despite todays culture wars which have helped polarize our nation, people programs such as DEI have merit in a highly diversified military. If we are to attract and retain good people they need to know they are valued regardless of their race, religion, sexual orientation, or ethnicity.

Alan L. Wilgus, Major, Infantry, Retired

Village of Charlotte