CDD 4 votes to move forward with $227,665 pipe repair

The Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors has agreed to move forward with a $227,665 pipe repair.

The CDD 4 board voted Friday to award a bid for the project to Shenandoah General Construction.

The project consists of removing a section of crushed stormwater pipe and replacing it with a cured-in-place-place liner at Crowfield Avenue at the Cameron Villas in the Village of Calumet Grove.

The pipe serves to interconnect two retention ponds and extends between homes and along roadways. The repair is intended to restore the pipe connection with minimal disturbance to the adjacent homes, landscape, and other existing improvements and to extend the useful life of the stormwater pipes.

Due to the close proximity of the stormwater pipe between two residential homes, the depth of the crushed pipe behind the homes, removal and replacement of an existing wall located on private property adjacent to the work site, and the overall potential for negative impacts to the overall integrity of the stormwater system if not repaired in a timely manner, staff and the consulting engineering strongly recommend this project be completed as soon as possible.

“The costliest issue this board has recently had to face are corroded pipes,” said Supervisor Jim Murphy.

He said CDD 4 has spent nearly $2 million on pipe problems in recent months.

“Is there something we are missing here?” he asked.