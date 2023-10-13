80.6 F
The Villages
Friday, October 13, 2023
Ego and desire driving Steve Scalise

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Steve Scalise should not even want to be speaker.
It is an extremely stressful job and stress lowers immune function. His immune system is compromised already as evidenced because he got the bone marrow cancer, multiple myeloma. The symptoms are (1) fatigue/exhaustion (2) bone pain (3) osteoporosis/ possible fractures (4) anemia (5) muscle pain (6) mental confusion/ brain fog (7) stroke-like symptoms/numbness (7) kidney damage/failure (8) weight loss (9) infections. He was treated with chemo which indicates it is Stage 2 or 3 and is more aggressive because early multiple myeloma is not treated or is treated with milder agents. Chemo causes immune suppression. With stress and chemo lowering his immune function the cancer is much more likely to resist therapy or to relapse after treatment. During and after chemo he will be tired and feeling sick. He will not perform well and the stress will shorten his life. If he is Stage 3 and his disease is aggressive, his life expectancy may be 28-48 months.
It is a shame his ego and desire for power to be speaker will inevitably shorten his life if he becomes speaker. Instead, his doctors are probably privately telling him to rest, eat well, and avoid stress.

Lea Beckett MD
Tavares

 

