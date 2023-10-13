James Grant Young, Sr., 85, Oxford, Florida went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 10, 2023, at his residence in Oxford, Florida surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 28, 1938, in Wildwood, Florida to his parents James Ingram “J.I.” Young and Mildred Margaret (Holland) Young.

James was a lifelong resident of Sumter County Florida and worked for 10 years for the Seaboard Coast Lines Railroad and then joined his father working in the family business Young and Sons Produce of Wildwood, Florida. In 2004 he moved from Wildwood to Oxford, Florida. He belonged to the First Baptist Church of Wildwood and the First Baptist Church in Oxford.

He is survived by his children, two sons: James Grant “Jimmy” Young, Jr. and his wife Janice of Oxford, FL and John Ingram Young and his wife June of Wildwood, FL; a daughter: JaLaine Margaret (Young) Callaway and her husband Billy of Oxford, FL; 10 loving grandchildren and 11 loving great-grandchildren.

A Visitation will be held on Monday, October 16, 2023, from 10:00AM till 11:00AM at Banks, Page-Theus Funeral Home Chapel in Wildwood, Florida.

There will be a prayer service from 11:00 am to 11:20 am at Banks/Page-Thues Chapel.

Graveside Funeral Services will be held on Monday, October 16, 2023, at 11:45AM at Pine Level Cemetery, Oxford, Florida with burial to follow. Services to be officiated by Pastor Craig Attaway of First Baptist Church of Wildwood.

James was preceded death by his father and mother, James Ingram J.I. Young and Mildred Margaret Young, a granddaughter, Regina Marie Young and his loving wife of 64 years, Elaine Everett Young.