The Lake Denham Gatehouse will be opening on Saturday, Oct. 14 and the gatehouse will be staffed from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. Gate attendants can provide word maps for any street in the Villages of Lake Denham, Dabney and Newell.

The gate arms will remain in the “up” position for a bit longer to allow smooth access for construction and contractor vehicles. Those traveling in the area are asked to exercise caution.