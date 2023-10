To the Editor:

Just as they have people posted at the gates, so should they have someone posted at pools to check ID’s. Jumping in the pool is certainly an admission of “ I don’t belong here.” Have the job scheduled in shifts, like the gate keepers. If residency is not checked, it is an open invitation for anyone to come on down! And when something is “free” the word spreads like wildfire!

Frances Trimper

Village of Lynnhaven