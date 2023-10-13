74.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, October 13, 2023
type here...

Live Square Entertainment for Saturday, October 14

By Staff Report

Second Slice

Brownwood Paddock Square |  5:00 PM

Johnny Wild & The Delights

Spanish Springs Town Square  |  5:00 PM

Radlin Rootz

Lake Sumter Landing Market Square  |  5:00 PM

FiddleRat

Sawgrass Grove  |  12:00 PM

Penta

Sawgrass Grove  |  5:00 PM

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Let’s dedicate staff to checking IDs at swimming pools

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident offers an idea for staffing and ID checking at the swimming pools.

Sharing Spanish Springs costs with the Developer not a bad idea

A Village of Fenney resident writes that sharing Spanish Springs improvement costs with the Developer is not a bad idea. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Ego and desire driving Steve Scalise

A reader from Tavares, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that ego and desire are driving Steve Scalise to seek the job as speaker of the House.

Here’s an easy fix for the little white cross dilemma

A Village of St. James resident, in a Letter to the Editor, proposes an easy fix to the little white cross dilemma.

Wokeism and the American military

A Villager who is a retired major offers his thoughts on wokeism and the U.S military. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos