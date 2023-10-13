80.6 F
The Villages
Friday, October 13, 2023
Sharing Spanish Springs costs with the Developer not a bad idea

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

New signage at Spanish Springs and freshening up signage and hopefully the rec centers and other amenities is a good idea. Sharing the cost between the Developer and the residents is not a bad idea. The Developer benefits because it receives rent at Spanish Springs. The residents benefit because they have more shopping and services options and continue to receive entertainment 365 days a year. Negotiations should include the Developer continuing to provide entertainment and how much is a fair split: 50/50, 75/25, 67/33 or some other number.

Stewart Brinn
Village of Fenney

 

