Sharing Spanish Springs costs with the Developer not a bad idea

To the Editor:

New signage at Spanish Springs and freshening up signage and hopefully the rec centers and other amenities is a good idea. Sharing the cost between the Developer and the residents is not a bad idea. The Developer benefits because it receives rent at Spanish Springs. The residents benefit because they have more shopping and services options and continue to receive entertainment 365 days a year. Negotiations should include the Developer continuing to provide entertainment and how much is a fair split: 50/50, 75/25, 67/33 or some other number.

Stewart Brinn

Village of Fenney