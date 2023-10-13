Villager relieved complaint about her property did not come from neighbor

A Villager has expressed relief that a complaint about her property did not come from a neighbor.

Wanda Newell of the Village of De La Vista North spoke out on anonymous complaints Friday morning before the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors. She said she opposes anonymous complaints.

Newell said someone complained about her rock landscaping, which was encroaching into an easement at her property at 634 San Marino Drive.

When she was informed about the complaint, she immediately began wondering who had lodged it.

“We were gutted to think it was a neighbor. We have very, very strong relationships with our neighbors,” she said.

In her particular case, the complainer left a name. Newell was relieved to find out it was not a neighbor.

“If we had been left guessing, we would have viewed our neighbors differently,” said Newell, who has lived in the neighborhood since 2017.

She has corrected the landscaping violation to the tune of $2,900.

However, Newell questioned why someone from outside her neighborhood should be allowed to make a complaint against her property.

Supervisor Ellen Cora agreed.

She said that in most instances, the homeowner does not know if the complainer is from “Palo Alto or Oshkosh,” Cora said.

Supervisor Judy Biebesheimer defended the anonymous complaint process, in particular when it can protect neighbors who lodge a complaint.

“I do have neighbors I would absolutely be afraid of if I made a complaint about their landscaping,” Biebesheimer said.