Woof Gang employee charged with stealing from cash register

A Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming employee has been charged with stealing from the cash register at the business.

Melissa Jean Sanders, 54, of Summerfield, is facing six charges of theft after allegedly stealing money from the cash register at the pet grooming store located a Palm Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Sanders would cancel or void cash transactions and then pocket the money, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

She was arrested earlier this month by Marion County sheriff’s deputies on warrants charging her with six counts of theft. She was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $3,000 bond.