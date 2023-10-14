Bonifay Barflies’ golf outing raises $1,400 to battle breast cancer

The Bonifay Barflies’ golf outing raised $1,400 to battle breast cancer.

The second annual “Save The TaTa’s” golf outing was held on Oct. 8.

The Barflies group includes more than 40 golfers who hold golf outings every Sunday as well as periodic tournaments and social events. The Barflies meet after their events at Bonifay Country Club.

Barb Hutmacher of the Village of Charlotte, who is a breast cancer survivor, came up with the idea of the event in 2022. This year, Lorna Slowik, another breast cancer survivor, helped her put on the event, along with their husbands.

The event raised $1,400 for the American Cancer Society.

Share news of your events at news@villages-news.com