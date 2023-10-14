78.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, October 14, 2023
type here...

Bonifay Barflies’ golf outing raises $1,400 to battle breast cancer

By Staff Report

The Bonifay Barflies’ golf outing raised $1,400 to battle breast cancer.

The second annual “Save The TaTa’s” golf outing was held on Oct. 8.

The Bonifay Barflies raised $1,400 for the American Cancer Society in a recent event
The Bonifay Barflies raised $1,400 for the American Cancer Society in a recent event.

The Barflies group includes more than 40 golfers who hold golf outings every Sunday as well as periodic tournaments and social events. The Barflies meet after their events at Bonifay Country Club.

Barb Hutmacher of the Village of Charlotte, who is a breast cancer survivor, came up with the idea of the event in 2022. This year, Lorna Slowik, another breast cancer survivor, helped her put on the event, along with their husbands.

The event raised $1,400 for the American Cancer Society.

Share news of your events at news@villages-news.com

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The second coming of the Holocaust has come!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Dunedin resident warns that the second coming of the Holocaust has come.

Villagers are nitpicking too much

A Village of Citrus Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, worries that Villagers are nitpicking a little too much.

Why can’t young people fish in The Villages?

A mother, whose son was cited for fishing in The Villages, says the anti-fishing policy is silly and wrong. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Let’s dedicate staff to checking IDs at swimming pools

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident offers an idea for staffing and ID checking at the swimming pools.

Sharing Spanish Springs costs with the Developer not a bad idea

A Village of Fenney resident writes that sharing Spanish Springs improvement costs with the Developer is not a bad idea. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos