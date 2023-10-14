78.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, October 14, 2023
type here...

Man jailed after kicking in neighbor’s door and sitting on her couch

By Staff Report
Darrell Davidson
Darrell Davidson

A man was jailed after kicking in his neighbor’s door and taking a seat on her couch.

Darrell Edward Davidson, 39, of Ocklawaha, at about 3 a.m. Friday was “yelling and being belligerent” when he began attempting to enter his neighbor’s home, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

He began to kick the door, when the woman refused him entry. On the second kick, he broke the door frame and the door opened. He walked into her home, sat on her couch “and asked for water and something to smoke,” the report said.

Davidson told a deputy he had been trying to warn the woman “that she was in danger.”

He was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief and booked at the Marion County Jail. Bond was set at $1,000.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The second coming of the Holocaust has come!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Dunedin resident warns that the second coming of the Holocaust has come.

Villagers are nitpicking too much

A Village of Citrus Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, worries that Villagers are nitpicking a little too much.

Why can’t young people fish in The Villages?

A mother, whose son was cited for fishing in The Villages, says the anti-fishing policy is silly and wrong. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Let’s dedicate staff to checking IDs at swimming pools

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident offers an idea for staffing and ID checking at the swimming pools.

Sharing Spanish Springs costs with the Developer not a bad idea

A Village of Fenney resident writes that sharing Spanish Springs improvement costs with the Developer is not a bad idea. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos