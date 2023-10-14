Man jailed after kicking in neighbor’s door and sitting on her couch

A man was jailed after kicking in his neighbor’s door and taking a seat on her couch.

Darrell Edward Davidson, 39, of Ocklawaha, at about 3 a.m. Friday was “yelling and being belligerent” when he began attempting to enter his neighbor’s home, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

He began to kick the door, when the woman refused him entry. On the second kick, he broke the door frame and the door opened. He walked into her home, sat on her couch “and asked for water and something to smoke,” the report said.

Davidson told a deputy he had been trying to warn the woman “that she was in danger.”

He was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief and booked at the Marion County Jail. Bond was set at $1,000.