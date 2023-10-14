Sheriff’s office seeking donations to feed families in need this holiday season

During Thanksgiving and Christmas, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office will make approximately 50-70 food boxes to be given to folks in need for the holidays.

They sheriff’s office is asking for donations of the following items to help fill the food boxes. Keep in mind, the sheriff’s office can only take nonperishable items.

· Canned vegetables

· Canned yams or sweet potatoes

· Canned cranberry sauce

· Gravy in cans, jar or envelopes of powder mix

· Stuffing mix

· Instant mashed potatoes

· Cake mixes and icings (desert items)

· Chicken broth

· Any other nonperishable items.

· Gift cards will be accepted to give for the perishable items

If you have any questions, call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Annex at (352) 689-4600.