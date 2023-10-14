82.5 F
The Villages
Saturday, October 14, 2023
Tank ready for adoption at Sumter County Animal Services

By Staff Report

Now the longest resident at Sumter County Animal Services, Tank is a mixed-breed senior dog looking for a nice home where he can live comfortably for his remaining years. Tank is approximately eight years old.

Tank is looking for a good home
While he still likes to play some, Tank prefers doing his own thing or relaxing in a wading pool. He is friendly, easy going, and easy to walk. What more can a prospective adopter want?

There are plenty of dogs and cats at Sumter County Animal Services to adopt or foster, so please visit at 819 CR 529 in Lake Panasoffkee, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. or go online for more information at https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/adopt

