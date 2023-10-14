The second coming of the Holocaust has come!

To the Editor:

The atrocities of the last week in Israel and more days/weeks to come is gut wrenching! There are not enough words to describe what has been committed on innocent civilians in Israel by Hamas whose mission is pure evil: kill and destroy those of the Jewish faith and obliterate the country of Israel. How can anyone condone killing toddlers in their cribs, burning young people in their cars, gunning down parents in front of their children and children in front of their parents, and lest we not forget seniors (like us in TV) murdered mercilessly? What if it happened to you, your children, your grandchildren? We thought our history books wrote of the Holocaust in Nazi Germany in the 1940s only once, but now we see that indescribable time of man’s inhumanity to man taking place once more, only now circa 2023.

But there is also a mighty footnote that must be added, and that comes from statements made by the immediate past president just the other day in West Palm Beach when he said to a group in front of a microphone that Hezbollah out of Lebanon, another terrorist organization whose mission is to destroy and kill Jews, was “very smart” and in the process criticized Israel’s prime minister over that country’s right to defend itself and take any necessary action to destroy Hamas once and for all. Hezbollah, if any of you retired from military service recall, killed 220 of our nation’s Marines, 18 U.S. navy sailors and three Army soldiers in 1983 in Beirut and whose anniversary approaches later this month on October 23.

In light of what we have seen, read and heard over the last week, again no doubt in the weeks to come as well, each one of us needs to reevaluate and rethink who we want to lead our country as president when we vote in 2024, but who (also) knows from decades of experience in government service what is best to insure peace, safety, and prosperity for those in Israel and its region as well as how the U.S.A. will equally benefit.

Miles Zaremski

Village of Dunedin