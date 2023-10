To the Editor:

Yes, my son works in The Villages and he is 21. He grew up fishing. He was cited for fishing in a pond and given a no trespass order. It wasn’t where homes were. I don’t think that young people are fishing in the ponds to look in people’s windows. My son was told numerous times the police hate making young people leave as long as they aren’t doing anything wrong. So why can’t they fish?

Melissa Prescott