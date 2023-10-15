Dave Smith lost his battle with cancer on October 7th, 2023 at the age of 73.

Dave will be buried with full military honors at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida on October 27th at 1:00 PM. All are welcome. If you plan on attending, please arrive no later than 12:45 to allow time for assembly at the service location.

A celebration of life gathering with snacks and refreshments in honor of Dave will be held after the ceremony at the home of Laurie Smith at 1277 Tarflower Terrace, The Villages, FL 32163. As Dave was a longtime lover of the game, golf attire for the burial service and celebration is requested.