Drunk driver found in Mercedes at Brownwood sentenced to 19 months in prison

A drunk driver found passed out in a Mercedes at Brownwood Paddock Square has been sentenced to 19 months in state prison.

Christina Anne Marie Lamoreaux, 41, of the Wildwood Preserve Apartments, was sentenced in Sumter County Court after pleading no contest to charges of driving under the influence and resisting arrest.

An officer noticed Lamoreaux’s white 2015 Mercedes SUV had its headlights on while parked at about 1:30 a.m. Aug. 3 in the parking lot behind Fiesta Grande restaurant, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The officer found that the vehicle’s ignition was on and Lamoreaux was leaned over in the driver’s seat.

Lamoreaux told the officer she had been drinking and was sleeping in her car until she was “able to drive.”

The Chicago native was invited to participate in field sobriety exercises and initially agreed to do so, however, she began walking away from the officer. She was ordered to return to her vehicle, but instead picked up her speed and reached a “fast pace.” When the officer tried to handcuff Lamoreaux, she said, “No, no, no.” A full can of Miller Lite beer was found in her purse.

The officer found that Lamoreaux was already on probation through 2026. One of the stipulations of her probation was that she stay out of bars.

She has a history of arrests:

• In 2021, Lamoreaux was driving on a suspended license when she was arrested on a drunk driving charge. She provided breath samples that registered .243 and .238 blood alcohol content.

• In June of 2020, she was arrested after trying to outrun law enforcement.

• She was involved in a crash in November 2019 at the entrance to Oxford Oaks on U.S. 301. As a result of the accident, she was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and cited for having an open container of alcohol in her vehicle.

• In 2015 she had been involved in a hit-and-run accident at Club Wildwood. She attempted to blame her dog for that crash.