67.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, October 15, 2023
type here...

League of Women Voters will host discussion of National Popular Vote

By Staff Report

National Popular Vote – do you understand what this voting proposal for the election of the president of the United States means?

The League of Women Voters, The Villages/Tri-County’s guest speaker, Kathleen Crampton will explain this concept with time to answer all your questions and participate in discussions.

The event, which is open to the public, is set for 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Oct. 23 at the Fruitland Park Library, 604 W. Berckman St., Fruitland Park.

For additional information, visit lwvtrifl.org

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We paid a premium for our view and don’t appreciate fishermen with coolers

A Village of Hillsborough resident responds to a previous letter writer who bemoaned the fact her son was run off when he tried to fish at a pond in The Villages.

Darn that Biden!

A Village of McClure resident has something to say about the job being done by President Biden. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Publix is right to keep dogs out of stores

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Collier resident praises Publix for a recent decision to crack down on dogs being brought into the grocery stores.

The second coming of the Holocaust has come!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Dunedin resident warns that the second coming of the Holocaust has come.

Villagers are nitpicking too much

A Village of Citrus Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, worries that Villagers are nitpicking a little too much.

Photos