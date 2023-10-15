Sharon Ann Smalling

Sharon Ann (Rabe) Smalling, 74, passed away peacefully at her home on October 8, 2023.

Sharon was born on May 26, 1949 and grew up with her two brothers, one older (Robert) and one younger (Richard), in East Cleveland, Ohio. She enjoyed a lifetime of reminding her brother Bobby that he was over a full year older than her. Sharon attended Shaw High School and worked for the phone company before meeting and marrying her first husband, Robert T. Smalling, with whom she had two children, Nancy and Susan.

While raising her daughters, Sharon attended and graduated from Kent State University. She went on to have a very successful career in publishing including both sales and management positions at several high profile companies. She eventually retired to the Villages, FL where she enjoyed reading, spending time with her neighborhood friends and seeing just how many pictures of her beloved grandchildren, Oscar and Joey, she could put up around her house. However, Sharon did not appreciate it when her daughter Susan replaced the grandchildren’s photos with pictures of her dogs.

Sharon is preceded in death by her mother, Virginia Rabe. She is survived by daughter Nancy Valentine (Terry) and grandsons Oscar and Joe; daughter Susan Smalling (David Ullman); brother Robert Rabe (Debbie) and brother Richard (Judy).

Sharon will be laid to rest at a private burial service. The family ask in lieu of flowers donations be made to the baseball team at Wright State University where her grandson, Joe, pitches.