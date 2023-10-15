Visitor to The Villages wins dismissal of DUI charge

A Maryland driver who was arrested while visiting The Villages earlier this year has won dismissal of a charge of driving under the influence.

Steven Roy Elkins, 63, of Odenton, Maryland, was driving a red SUV with a Florida license plate, at 8:41 p.m. Aug. 12 when he ran a stop sign at Old Camp Road and Canal Street, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A traffic stop was initiated at the intersection of Morse Boulevard and Odell Circle.

Elkins had “bloodshot and glossy” eyes and said he’d consumed a glass of wine at about about 8 p.m. and had a glass of bourbon at about 4 p.m. that day. The New York native agreed to take part in field sobriety exercises, however he performed poorly. He provided breath samples that registered .000. He agreed to provide a urine sample. He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and issued a written warning for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Earlier this month in Sumter County Court, the prosecutor’s office announced that no information will be filed in the case due to evidence which is “legally insufficient” to establish a charge “beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Elkins was represented by attorney Andrew Moses, who famously represented a North Carolina man who was visiting his parents in The Villages in 2017 when a woman fell from a golf cart he was driving. The woman later died of a head injury. The man escaped serious punishment and in 2019 was placed on probation for one year and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.