76.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, October 15, 2023
type here...

Visitor to The Villages wins dismissal of DUI charge

By Staff Report

A Maryland driver who was arrested while visiting The Villages earlier this year has won dismissal of a charge of driving under the influence.

Steven Roy Elkins, 63, of Odenton, Maryland, was driving a red SUV with a Florida license plate, at 8:41 p.m. Aug. 12 when he ran a stop sign at Old Camp Road and Canal Street, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A traffic stop was initiated at the intersection of Morse Boulevard and Odell Circle.

Elkins had “bloodshot and glossy” eyes and said he’d consumed a glass of wine at about about 8 p.m. and had a glass of bourbon at about 4 p.m. that day. The New York native agreed to take part in field sobriety exercises, however he performed poorly. He provided breath samples that registered .000. He agreed to provide a urine sample. He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and issued a written warning for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Earlier this month in Sumter County Court, the prosecutor’s office announced that no information will be filed in the case due to evidence which is “legally insufficient” to establish a charge “beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Elkins was represented by attorney Andrew Moses, who famously represented a North Carolina man who was visiting his parents in The Villages in 2017 when a woman fell from a golf cart he was driving. The woman later died of a head injury. The man escaped serious punishment and in 2019 was placed on probation for one year and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We paid a premium for our view and don’t appreciate fishermen with coolers

A Village of Hillsborough resident responds to a previous letter writer who bemoaned the fact her son was run off when he tried to fish at a pond in The Villages.

Darn that Biden!

A Village of McClure resident has something to say about the job being done by President Biden. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Publix is right to keep dogs out of stores

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Collier resident praises Publix for a recent decision to crack down on dogs being brought into the grocery stores.

The second coming of the Holocaust has come!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Dunedin resident warns that the second coming of the Holocaust has come.

Villagers are nitpicking too much

A Village of Citrus Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, worries that Villagers are nitpicking a little too much.

Photos